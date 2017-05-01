Ukrainian envoy sees potential in Minsk platform for Ukrainian settlement

MINSK, May 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s ambassador to Belarus, Igor Kizim, has dismissed claims that the Minsk platform of the East Ukraine reconciliation talks has run its course.

"Those who are negative about the Minsk platform just don’t want peace. I don’t think that the Minsk platform has run its course," the diplomat said in an interview with the Belarus-1 TV channel.

He described the negotiation process as "difficult."

"But there are positive facts as well, every side defends its position step by step, but they all manage to find a compromise nevertheless," Kizim said. "It’s too early to speak of Minsk-3, the potential of the Minsk-2 process has not yet been exhausted."

He also thanked Belarusian authorities for supporting Ukrainians, who were displaced by the conflict.