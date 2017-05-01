Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian envoy sees potential in Minsk platform for Ukrainian settlement

World
May 01, 6:38 UTC+3 MINSK

"Those who are negative about the Minsk platform just don’t want peace," the Ukrainian ambassador to Belarus said

Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, May 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s ambassador to Belarus, Igor Kizim, has dismissed claims that the Minsk platform of the East Ukraine reconciliation talks has run its course.

Read also
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Lavrov says Ukrainian president wants to bury Minsk agreements

"Those who are negative about the Minsk platform just don’t want peace. I don’t think that the Minsk platform has run its course," the diplomat said in an interview with the Belarus-1 TV channel.

He described the negotiation process as "difficult."

"But there are positive facts as well, every side defends its position step by step, but they all manage to find a compromise nevertheless," Kizim said. "It’s too early to speak of Minsk-3, the potential of the Minsk-2 process has not yet been exhausted."

He also thanked Belarusian authorities for supporting Ukrainians, who were displaced by the conflict.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in Thailand
2
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmaker
3
US anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe violate INF Treaty - Russian foreign ministry
4
North Korea’s senior diplomat holds talks with Russia’s ambassador
5
Moscow is ready to cooperate with Washington on Syria — Lavrov
6
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
7
New film about Putin to open up new viewpoint for Americans, Oliver Stone says
TOP STORIES
Реклама