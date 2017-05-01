Ukrainian envoy sees potential in Minsk platform for Ukrainian settlement

Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in ThailandWorld May 01, 6:57
Russian members of VE Day motorbike rally not allowed into PolandWorld May 01, 1:55
Rally in Dutch capital pays tribute to Odessa fire victimsWorld May 01, 1:52
Russian traveler reaches South Africa by motorbikeSociety & Culture May 01, 0:49
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 01, 0:41
Some 150,000 motorsport fans attend F1 racing weekend in Russia’s SochiSport May 01, 0:39
Putin, French ski legend Jean-Claude Killy join ice hockey training session in SochiSport April 30, 21:09
Putin awards Valtteri Bottas with Russian F1 GP TrophySport April 30, 18:02
FIA Formula One 2017 Russian Grand Prix boosts off in SochiSport April 30, 15:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MINSK, May 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s ambassador to Belarus, Igor Kizim, has dismissed claims that the Minsk platform of the East Ukraine reconciliation talks has run its course.
"Those who are negative about the Minsk platform just don’t want peace. I don’t think that the Minsk platform has run its course," the diplomat said in an interview with the Belarus-1 TV channel.
He described the negotiation process as "difficult."
"But there are positive facts as well, every side defends its position step by step, but they all manage to find a compromise nevertheless," Kizim said. "It’s too early to speak of Minsk-3, the potential of the Minsk-2 process has not yet been exhausted."
He also thanked Belarusian authorities for supporting Ukrainians, who were displaced by the conflict.