Trump’s adviser Conway reiterates readiness for anti-terrorism cooperation with Putin

NEW YORK, February 8. /TASS/. Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway reiterated that the US president is ready to cooperate with Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin to defeat the radical Islamic State group.

In a CNN interview, Conway rejected allegations that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have friendly relations, adding that the US president "hardly knows" his Russian counterpart.

"But, if we can come together on big issues… like defeating radical Islamic terrorism and defeating ISIS, which is on the advance, then he will join with other countries that wish to do that, including President Putin," she said.

When asked whether the two leaders spoke by phone since the January 28 phone call, she replied: "no, I don’t believe so."

On January 28, the heads of the two states had discussed a wide range of issues in their first conversation since Donald Trump took office on January 20, including antiterrorism efforts, trade and economic ties, as well as the situation in the Middle East, Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula. They noted that joining forces in the fight against terrorism should become a priority in bilateral relations and spoke in favor of practical coordination of their efforts against the Islamic State.

They also agreed to maintain regular personal contacts and tasked their teams with organizing a meeting in person.