Kremlin hopes Trump will keep stance shown in phone talk with Putin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refused to comment on some assessments that US President Donald Trump may be unpredictable.
"In this case, it is not us who should give any characteristics to the US president - this is the domestic affair of America," Peskov told reporters.
"Now we judge by the stance stated during the recent phone conversation (between the Russian and US leaders). We are satisfied by it," he said.
The Kremlin said late on Saturday that the heads of the two states had discussed a wide range of issues in their first conversation since Donald Trump took office on January 20, including antiterrorism efforts, trade and economic ties, as well as situation in the Middle East, Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula.
The two leaders have also agreed to maintain regular contacts and tasked their teams with working on the date and time of a meeting in person. According to the Kremlin, the conversation was held in a positive and businesslike atmosphere.