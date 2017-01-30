Russian top diplomat comments on first Putin-Trump conversation

Russia’s Mariinsky Theater to perform in Washington for 15th timeSociety & Culture January 30, 14:01
MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The first conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump was good in political and personal terms, for it showed the two leaders’ mutual respect and the wish to work with reliance on the national interests of their countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"The conversation that took place between Putin and Trump on Saturday was good, I should say, in political and personal terms," Lavrov said. "It demonstrated mutual respect and both leaders’ wish to communicate without lecturing each other and with reliance on the national interests of their countries."
"The conversation that, according to the clear reasons, was focused on concept-based things, without going into detail, showed a whole range of areas where the interests of Russia and US coincide," Lavrov said, adding that Putin-Trump conversation showed that both Russian and US leaders wish communicate without lecturing each other and rely on their countries' interests.
Russia ready for talks with the US on combating terrorism any moment, he stressed, adding that Russia, the United States have unlimited possibilities for cooperation in the war on terror upon the availability of willpower.
"The work at the expert level should probably become regular as soon as all members of Donald Trump’s cabinet, who deal with foreign affairs, take office," Lavrov said.
According to the top diplomat, the timeframe of further contacts between the Russian and US presidents still has to be agreed.
"They agreed [during their phone talk] to continue work both at the level of experts and as part of their further contacts that are most likely to take place and the timeframe and the details of which still have to be agreed," the Russian foreign minister said.