Putin, Trump phone talk sends positive signal to investors - official

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The results of the first phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States send a positive signal to investors, said Kirill Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"Placing the emphasis on restoring trade and economic cooperation is very important," he said.

The RDIF CEO said the fund has designed ten Russian-US priority investment projects and will present them to the US partners for a preliminary discussion soon.

On Saturday evening, the presidents of Russia and the United States have held their first phone conversation since Donald Trump took office on January 20. Among other things, the two leaders stressed the importance of restoring trade and economic ties between the two states.

During the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Dmitriev announced that RDIF was planning to organize a visit of a delegation of US businessmen and investors to Russia in spring 2017. The organization also plans to open a New York office this May.