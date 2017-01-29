Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Trump phone talk sends positive signal to investors - official

Business & Economy
January 29, 0:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO said ten Russian-US priority investment projects were designed and will be presented to US partners soon
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The results of the first phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States send a positive signal to investors, said Kirill Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Read also
Anthony Scaramucci, a senior advisor to President-elect Donald Trump
Trump advisor, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO discuss business cooperation in Davos

"Placing the emphasis on restoring trade and economic cooperation is very important," he said.

The RDIF CEO said the fund has designed ten Russian-US priority investment projects and will present them to the US partners for a preliminary discussion soon.

On Saturday evening, the presidents of Russia and the United States have held their first phone conversation since Donald Trump took office on January 20. Among other things, the two leaders stressed the importance of restoring trade and economic ties between the two states.

During the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Dmitriev announced that RDIF was planning to organize a visit of a delegation of US businessmen and investors to Russia in spring 2017. The organization also plans to open a New York office this May.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Trump discuss anti-terrorism coordination, agree to keep in touch
2
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
3
Trump's counselor Conway confirms lifting anti-Russian sanctions 'under consideration'
4
Putin, Trump having phone call - White House
5
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
6
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
7
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Реклама