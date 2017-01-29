Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

White House sees Putin-Trump talk as ‘significant start’ to mending ties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 29, 2:41 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
The presidents hope that after today's call "the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern"
Share
1 pages in this article
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

WASHINGTON, January 29. /TASS/. Saturday’s phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States launched the process of mending ties between Moscow and Washington, the White House press service said.

"The positive call was a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair," the White House said in a statement. "Both President (Donald) Trump and President (Vladimir) Putin are hopeful that after today's call the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern."

Read also
Putin, Trump discuss anti-terrorism coordination, agree to keep in touch

According to the White House, the conversation "lasted approximately one hour and ranged in topics from mutual cooperation in defeating ISIS to efforts in working together to achieve more peace throughout the world including Syria."

The statement describes the conversation as " a congratulatory call."

The Kremlin said late on Saturday that the heads of the two states had discussed a wide range of issues in their first conversation since Donald Trump took office on January 20, including antiterrorism efforts, trade and economic ties, as well as the situation in the Middle East, Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula. They noted that joining forces in the fight against terrorism should become a priority in bilateral relations and spoke in favor of practical coordination of their efforts against the Islamic State radical group, outlawed in Russia.

The two leaders have also agreed to maintain regular contacts and tasked their teams with working on the date and time of a meeting in person.

According to the Kremlin, the conversation was held in a positive and businesslike atmosphere.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Trump discuss anti-terrorism coordination, agree to keep in touch
2
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
3
Trump's counselor Conway confirms lifting anti-Russian sanctions 'under consideration'
4
Russia ready to welcome specialists of Ukraine’s Antonov enterprise
5
White House sees Putin-Trump talk as ‘significant start’ to mending ties
6
MiG-35 fighter jet’s radar to track 30 targets at a time
7
Russia to develop new strategic extra heavy airlift aircraft — deputy minister
TOP STORIES
Реклама