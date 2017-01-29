Trump discusses security issues with five world leaders

WASHINGTON, January 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump talked by phone with five foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Saturday.

‘Significant start’ to new Russian-US ties

Most US political experts, including openly anti-Russian, described Trump’s conversation with Vladimir Putin as the most significant in Saturday’s series of phone calls. According to the White House, the conversation gave a start to mending bilateral ties.

"The positive call was a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair," the White House said in a statement.

According to the White House, the conversation "lasted approximately one hour and ranged in topics from mutual cooperation in defeating ISIS to efforts in working together to achieve more peace throughout the world including Syria." Putin and Trump "are hopeful that after today's call the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern."

Merkel, Russia and NATO

According to the White House information, Trump and Merkel discussed policies toward Russia, as well as the role of NATO and possible ways to solve the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East.

During the conversation, Trump appeared to be reassuring Merkel of the US commitment to NATO, an organization he earlier described as "obsolete."

"The president and the chancellor also agreed on the NATO Alliance's fundamental importance to the broader transatlantic relationship and its role in ensuring the peace and stability of our North Atlantic community," the White House said in a statement. "In this vein, the leaders recognized that NATO must be capable of confronting 21st century threats and that our common defense requires appropriate investment in military capabilities to ensure all Allies are contributing their fair share to our collective security."

The allies also agreed to intensify efforts in the fight against terrorism and extremism and to work towards stabilizing the zones of conflict in North Africa and the Middle East.

Trump also accepted Merkel’s invitation to attend the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg in July, adding that he looked forward to seeing Merkel in Washington.

France and fight against terror

In his conversation with Hollande, Trump expressed readiness to strengthen US-French cooperation on a range of issues, including on security and anti-terrorism. The sides discussed military cooperation, both bilateral and within NATO.

The presidents spoke highly of joint efforts, intended to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and agreed to continue close coordination between Washington and Paris on issues of bilateral concern.

Other leaders

Trump also spoke to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. With Abe Trump agreed to cooperate on the North Korean issue and discuss the matter in Washington on February 10. With Turnbull he discussed bilateral relations, which he described as important for maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.