US president tasks team with finding new anti-IS partners

WASHINGTON, January 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump tasked his administration with finding new foreign partners in order to step up efforts against the Islamic State terrorist group, according to a memorandum signed Saturday.

Under the document, the US leader tells his administration to immediately start drafting a new plan of efforts to defeat the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia).

"I am directing my Administration to develop a comprehensive plan to defeat ISIS," the document says, adding that the plan should include "a comprehensive strategy and plans for the defeat of ISIS."

This plan should contain "identification of new coalition partners in the fight against ISIS and policies to empower coalition partners to fight ISIS and its affiliates," the document reads.

"Within 30 days, a preliminary draft of the Plan to defeat ISIS shall be submitted to the President by the Secretary of Defense," the memorandum says.

The document is to be prepared in collaboration with heads of other ministries and state agencies, including the secretary of state, the secretary of the Treasury, the secretary of homeland security, the director of National Intelligence, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the assistant to the president for national security affairs, and the assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism.