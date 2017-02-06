US President Trump says respects Russian leader Putin - TV

US President slams Iran for disregarding America, calls it "Number One terrorist state"World February 06, 4:23
US President Trump says respects Russian leader Putin - TVWorld February 06, 3:54
Russian Deputy PM says anti-Russian sanctions have had effect opposite to EU expectationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 05, 17:50
Ukraine may fuel interest to it only by means of military provocations - foreign ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 05, 14:37
Russian defense ministry disclaims reports on Russian servicemen killed in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 05, 13:37
Russia ready to take its part of road towards restoration of relations with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 05, 11:14
Bandy has chances to be included into 2022 Winter Olympics - FIB PresidentSport February 05, 0:35
Militia’s head of department killed in Lugansk blast - agencyWorld February 04, 17:35
Zhirinovsky plans running for presidency in 2018Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 04, 15:51
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NEW YORK, February 6. /TASS/. US President said in an interview with Fox News television channel that he had "a respect" for Russian President Vladimir Putin but had "no idea" whether he would get along with the leader of Russia.
Asked whether he had a respect for Russian President Putin, Trump said, "I do respect him," but added that it did not mean that they would both get along.
"I respect a lot of people but it does not mean I am going to get along with him," Trump said. "He is a leader of his country."
"I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not," the US president continued. "And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world that’s a good thing. … Will I get along with him? I have no idea."
Speaking about Western accusations in regard to Russia and its leadership, Trump said "What do you think? Our country is so innocent?"
Trump, who was sworn in as the US president last month, held a telephone conversation with Russia’s Putin on January 28. According to the Kremlin, the conversation was held in a positive and businesslike atmosphere.