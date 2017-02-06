Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US President Trump says respects Russian leader Putin - TV

World
February 06, 3:54 UTC+3 NEW YORK
"I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not," Donald Trump continued
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/JUSTIN LANE

NEW YORK, February 6. /TASS/. US President said in an interview with Fox News television channel that he had "a respect" for Russian President Vladimir Putin but had "no idea" whether he would get along with the leader of Russia.

Asked whether he had a respect for Russian President Putin, Trump said, "I do respect him," but added that it did not mean that they would both get along.

"I respect a lot of people but it does not mean I am going to get along with him," Trump said. "He is a leader of his country."

"I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not," the US president continued. "And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world that’s a good thing. … Will I get along with him? I have no idea."

Speaking about Western accusations in regard to Russia and its leadership, Trump said "What do you think? Our country is so innocent?"

Trump, who was sworn in as the US president last month, held a telephone conversation with Russia’s Putin on January 28. According to the Kremlin, the conversation was held in a positive and businesslike atmosphere.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
12
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US President slams Iran for disregarding America, calls it "Number One terrorist state"
2
US President Trump says respects Russian leader Putin - TV
3
Russia concerned over growing IS influence in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry
4
West, Ukraine block UN SC statement condemning shelling of Russian embassy in Syria
5
Russia proposes to Iran to organize licensed production of Russian T-90S tanks
6
Court dismisses Apple’s petition in iWatch dispute with Sheremetyevo Customs Office
7
Russia to announce ban on import of poultry from EU countries suffering from bird flu
TOP STORIES
Реклама