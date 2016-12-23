Back to Main page
Trump says Putin’s thoughts on Russian-US relations are 'so correct'

World
December 23, 20:45 UTC+3
Putin has sent a letter to Trump in which he has urged US president-elect to restore ties with Russia
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON, December 23. /TASS/. US President-Elect Donald Trump has commented on Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s letter saying that Putin’s thoughts on bilateral relations were "correct".

"Serious global and regional challenges, which our countries have to face in recent years, show that the relations between Russia and the US remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world," Putin wrote. "I hope that after you assume the position of President of the United States of America we will be able - by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner - to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level," the Russian president added.

Read also
Putin sends Christmas message to Trump

Putin wished Trump a merry Christmas and a happy New Year saying "please accept my sincere wishes to you and your family of sound health, happiness, wellbeing, success and all the best."

"A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct," Trump said in a statement. The letter was released by Trump’s transition team.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS that Putin had sent a message to the US president-elect "to wish him a merry Christmas and a happy New Year."

Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
