Putin sends Christmas message to Trump

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to US President-Elect Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Indeed, Putin has sent a message to Trump to wish him a merry Christmas and a happy New Year, the Russian president also said he looked forward to improving bilateral ties," Peskov said.

Representatives of Trump’s team said earlier that the US president-elect had received a message from Putin in which the Russian leader expressed hope there would be an improvement in Russian-US relations.