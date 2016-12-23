Back to Main page
Putin sends Christmas message to Trump

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 23, 19:49 UTC+3
Representatives of Trump’s team said earlier that the US president-elect had received a message from Putin
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to US President-Elect Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Indeed, Putin has sent a message to Trump to wish him a merry Christmas and a happy New Year, the Russian president also said he looked forward to improving bilateral ties," Peskov said.

Representatives of Trump’s team said earlier that the US president-elect had received a message from Putin in which the Russian leader expressed hope there would be an improvement in Russian-US relations.

