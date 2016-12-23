Back to Main page
Putin says will gladly visit US if Trump invites him

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 23, 16:05 UTC+3
The Russian president refrained from providing the exact date of his possible meeting with the US President-elect
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he is ready to pay a visit to the US if the new US President Donald Trump sends an invitation to him.

"If Trump invites to come to the United States, then I will certainly come," Putin told reporters.

The Russian president refrained from providing the exact date of his possible meeting with the US President-elect.

"It’s difficult to say now, first the president-elect of the United States has to take the time to put together his future cabinet," Putin told reporters. "Without this, unprepared meetings seem pointless."

"What are the issues? Normalization of our relations," Putin said about a possible agenda for the meeting.

"During his election campaign Mr. Trump was saying that he thought it right to mend Russian-US ties. He said it won’t get worse as it can’t be worse. I agree with him," he said. "We will ponder over what should be done to make it better."

