Putin says Reagan would have been happy about Trump’s victory that nobody believed in

MOSCOW, December 23./TASS/. Ronald Reagan would have been happy about the victory of Republicans in US elections, including the presidential election, though nobody in the US believed in it," President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference on Friday.

"I think Reagan would have been glad to see representatives of his party winning everywhere," he said. "And he would have been happy for the newly elected president, who was sensitive enough to feel the moods of the society and worked exactly within that paradigm, going to the end, though nobody but you and I believed that he would win," Putin said.

Cyberattacks and US presidential election

Calls upon the US electoral college members to neglect their obligations and vote against Donald Trump amount to attempts to divide the country, Putin told reporters.

"Those calling upon the electros not to vote for some candidate, the US president-elect in this case, actually attempt to divide the nation."

Putin has also pointed out that cyberattacks reveal true information about public opinion in US being manipulted.

The Russian president has called for constructive and business-like relations with US President-elect Donald Trump and leaders of the US Democratic party despite the fact that the US establishment is accusing Moscow of meddling with the presidential election.

"I wish that business-like and constructive relations would be built with the newly elected president and with would-be leaders of the Democratic party and that it would become beneficial both for the United States and the Russian Federation, and for people of both countries."