Putin and Trump may meet before July G20 summit in Hamburg

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump may meet before G20 summit in German Hamburg on July 7-8.

"Quite likely [Putin and Trump may meet before the summit - TASS]," Peskov said when asked a respective question, though he refused to give more details about the potential meeting.

Peskov said he hopes presidential aides will "waste no time" in preparing for the meeting.

As was reported earlier the two leaders had agreed to maintain regular contacts and tasked their teams with setting the date and time of a meeting in person.