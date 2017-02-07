Back to Main page
Russia expects Trump administration to achieve greater results in war on terror

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 17:46 UTC+3
Russia’s top diplomat believes the incumbent US administration is "far less ideologized and far more focused on the specific result"
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Moscow is confident that the results of the war on terror under the administration of US President Donald Trump will be more significant than under Barack Obama, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS on Tuesday.

"To my mind, the incumbent US administration is far less ideologized and far more focused on the specific result," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"I’m confident that with this approach the result will be more significant and weightier," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also said that Trump’s commitment to come to grips with the core of the Ukrainian problems is seen as a "qualitative change" as compared with the position of his predecessor.

"You know what kind of position Donald Trump has taken: he said he wants to come to grips with problems in Ukraine to be able to see how the parties are behaving. So, I think it is a big qualitative change as compared with the Obama administration which sought to demand everything from us and exculpate [Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshenko," he said.

