Trump slams 'haters' for accusing him of sympathizing with Russia

Putin signs law decriminalizing domestic violenceRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 17:56
Putin signs law on ratification of Turkish Stream agreementBusiness & Economy February 07, 17:49
Russia expects Trump administration to achieve greater results in war on terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 17:46
Jordan’s participation in Astana meetings will consolidate Syria ceasefire — expertWorld February 07, 17:29
Rosatom to create ammunition for Armata tanksMilitary & Defense February 07, 17:03
Afghanistan expects Russian oil supplies will growWorld February 07, 17:00
Russia's envoy: Kiev continues to move heavy arms to disengagement line in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 16:52
Russia’s delegation for 2018 Winter Olympics to include over 400 athletesSport February 07, 16:28
Russian regional authorities suggests using local ATVs in Arctic developmentBusiness & Economy February 07, 16:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, February 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has once again stressed that all the accusations of him sympathizing with Russia are groundless.
I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy - yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 February 2017
After being elected the US resident, Trump has been repeatedly slamming the US media.