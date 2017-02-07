Trump slams 'haters' for accusing him of sympathizing with Russia

WASHINGTON, February 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has once again stressed that all the accusations of him sympathizing with Russia are groundless.

I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy - yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 February 2017

After being elected the US resident, Trump has been repeatedly slamming the US media.