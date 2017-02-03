Belarus president orders withdrawal of specialists from EAEU customs authorities

MINSK, February 3. /TASS/. The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko ordered withdrawal of Belarus main specialists from customs authorities of in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"I did not sign the Customs Code (of EAEU) because many items that should be there do not work. Furthermore, I asked to recall our main specialists from customs authorities [of the EAEU]," he said on Friday.