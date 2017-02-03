Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Belarus president orders withdrawal of specialists from EAEU customs authorities

World
February 03, 17:37 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, February 3. /TASS/. The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko ordered withdrawal of Belarus main specialists from customs authorities of in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"I did not sign the Customs Code (of EAEU) because many items that should be there do not work. Furthermore, I asked to recall our main specialists from customs authorities [of the EAEU]," he said on Friday.

Read also

Lukashenko says Belarus fully settled its 2016 international debts
Russia urges Belarus to settle economic disputes peacefully
Belarusian leader refutes reports on plans to leave Eurasian Economic Union
Lukashenko says Belarus will go to court in oil and gas dispute with Russia
Lukashenko accuses Russia of violating border agreement

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Belarus
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
12
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
3
Lukashenko says there is no need to establish Russian military air base in Belarus
4
Sanctions to remain until Crimea returns to Ukraine — US Diplomat
5
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
6
Belarus president orders withdrawal of specialists from EAEU customs authorities
7
Ban for landfill sites in Arctic unable to settle problem of territory pollution — experts
TOP STORIES
Реклама