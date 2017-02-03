Lukashenko says Belarus fully settled its 2016 international debts

Lukashenko says Belarus fully settled its 2016 international debtsBusiness & Economy February 03, 17:05
MINSK, February 3. /TASS/. Belarus fully repaired its international debts due in 2016, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday at the meeting with journalists.
"I do not know why you talks about refinancing. If it is needed, we will think about it. We are going to depend on our resources," Lukashenko said.
"We fully repaid debts [last year]. I think the same will be this year," he added.
Lukashenko stated that very few aspects have been left for discussion at the talks between Belarus and the International Monetary Fund:
"We have almost no issues to discuss."