Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lukashenko says Belarus fully settled its 2016 international debts

Business & Economy
February 03, 17:05 UTC+3
Lukashenko stated that very few aspects have been left for discussion at the talks between Belarus and the IMF
Share
1 pages in this article
© Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/TASS

MINSK, February 3. /TASS/. Belarus fully repaired its international debts due in 2016, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday at the meeting with journalists.

Read also
Lukashenko says Belarus will go to court in oil and gas dispute with Russia

"I do not know why you talks about refinancing. If it is needed, we will think about it. We are going to depend on our resources," Lukashenko said.

"We fully repaid debts [last year]. I think the same will be this year," he added.  

Lukashenko stated that very few aspects have been left for discussion at the talks between Belarus and the International Monetary Fund: 

"We have almost no issues to discuss." 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexander Lukashenko
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
3
Lukashenko says there is no need to establish Russian military air base in Belarus
4
Sanctions to remain until Crimea returns to Ukraine — US Diplomat
5
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
6
Belarus president orders withdrawal of specialists from EAEU customs authorities
7
Ban for landfill sites in Arctic unable to settle problem of territory pollution — experts
TOP STORIES
Реклама