Lukashenko says Belarus will go to court in oil and gas dispute with Russia

MINSK, February 3. /TASS/. Belarus has launched legal proceedings on the issue of oil and gas dispute with Russia, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with representatives of the public and reporters.

"The dispute was only about gas, but they [Russia - TASS] began to cut oil [supplies] as well. We turned to court, of course, in accordance with our agreements," the president said.

Russia and Belarus will continue to discuss Belarus’ debt for Russian gas supplies on February 4, Lukashenko added:

"He [Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Vladimir Semashko - TASS] will continue negotiations with Russia on energy resources tomorrow".