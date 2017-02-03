Russia urges Belarus to settle economic disputes peacefully

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Moscow urges Minsk to settle disputed issues in bilateral relations peacefully through business talks, press service of the Russian President said on Friday.

"As far as economic and commercial issues arising in business activity are concerned, these shall be resolved without anxiety, through business talks. Moscow expects the set of differences currently present in the bilateral agenda will be settled in the course of such negotiations," the Kremlin said.

"Russia provided and continues providing large-scale economic, political, and other aid to Belarus, assuming special allied nature of relations between two countries," the press service said. "Duty-free oil deliveries to Belarus totaled 18-23 mln tonnes annually from 2011 to 2015. The Russian budget fell short of $22.3 bln in total during that period. This is nothing but direct and indirect support of the allied Belarus state," the Kremlin said.

According to the latest data presented by the presidential press service, credits in the amount over $6 bln were extended to Belarus. Furthermore, Minsk received $2.5 bln as credits from the Eurasian Stabilization and Development Fund.

Continuation of integration processes is a priority, the Kremlin said. "Moscow accords special priority to that and treats further development of the Union State of Russia and Belarus with great attention," the press service said.

On Belarus’ decision to open case against agriculture watchdog head

Moscow is perplexed in connection with the decision made by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to open a case against the head of Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor.

"Moscow is perplexed in connection with the decision of Belarus President to open a criminal case against the head of Rosselkhoznadzor Sergei Dankvert. The Russian agency is discharging its functions,’ the press service said.