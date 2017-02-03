Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lukashenko says there is no need to establish Russian military air base in Belarus

World
February 03, 13:54 UTC+3
According to Belarusian president, it would be appropriate to transfer Russian military aircraft to Belarus instead of building a new air base
Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Belarus does not think it is appropriate to establish a Russian military base in Bobruisk, Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, said at a meeting with representatives of the public and reporters.

"Is this base necessary from a military point of view? We do not need it here. This base and the aircraft they (Russia - TASS) want to deploy here, all this is a demonstration," he said.

Read also
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian leader refutes reports on plans to leave Eurasian Economic Union

According to Lukashenko, it would be appropriate to transfer Russian military aircraft to Belarus instead of building a new air base. "We have excellent pilots, we have an excellent school. You know that we can operate military aircraft no worse than Russian pilots. Give us 20 aircraft, after all, we have a joint force," the Belarusian leader noted.

In September 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian Foreign Ministry with holding talks with Minsk to sign a draft agreement between the two countries on establishing a Russian air base in Belarus. Russian government officials earlier noted that the agreement would contribute to the joint protection of the Union State’s border in the airspace and the formation of the Russian-Belarusian regional air defense system.

In June 2016, Russian Presidential Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said there are concrete plans to deploy a Russian air base to Belarus.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexander Lukashenko
Countries
Belarus
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
12
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Northern Fleet’s warplanes return home after Syrian operation
2
Press Review: US building new ties with Iran and Russia promises gas supplies to Hungary
3
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
4
Mogherini says weak Russia not in Europe’s interest
5
Moscow considers cooperation with US in combating terrorism vitally important
6
Russia’s Central Bank keeps key rate at 10% for third time in a row
7
Russia may supply ten Su-35 fighter jets to China in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама