Belarusian leader refutes reports on plans to leave Eurasian Economic Union

MINSK, February 3. /TASS/. Belarus has never been against integration processes with Russia as part of the Union State and other countries in the Eurasian Economic Union, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters on Friday.

"We have never been against integration processes, we initiated them ourselves," Lukashenko said, adding that the mass media reports that Belarus is allegedly leaving the Union State or the EAEU are a "hoax story."