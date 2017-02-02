Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Senator says introducing border controls not to affect Russian, Belarusian citizens

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 02, 21:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Earlier this week, Russia’s Federal Security Service head handed down instructions to set up border zones in the regions adjacent to the Belarusian border
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Establishing controls on the Russian-Belarusian border will not create difficulties for the two countries’ citizens travelling within the Union State, Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for International Relations Konstantin Kosachev said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"As far as I understand, this is going to affect neither Russian nationals nor Belarusian citizens, that is, the citizens of the Union State. We will continue to visit each other freely, as before," he said. "This is not affecting our Union State."

According to the senator, the issue of citizens of other states crossing the Russian-Belarusian border "emerged a while ago, but nobody paid attention to is until some point." As a result, in Kosachev’s words, Ukraine’s citizens have been entering Russia through Belarus in large numbers, "while sometimes their purposes are dubious."

Read also
FSB head orders to set up border zones in Russian regions neighboring Belarus

"I think, we can take further steps together with our Belarusian friends and not only employ these restrictions but also agree on introducing a joint visa (though that will require setting up joint agencies, like the ones the Schengen member states have) or at least make an agreement on mutual recognition of visas so that we don’t have to face difficulties in bilateral relations," Kosachev concluded.

As reported earlier, Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov handed down instructions to set up border zones in the regions adjacent to the Belarusian border. According to the FSB, the decision is aimed at ensuring the protection of the state border and preventing crimes that border agencies usually combat.

On January 9, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree allowing citizens of 80 countries, including European Union member states, the US, Brazil, Indonesia and Japan, to enter Belarus without visas for a period of no longer than five days. The visa-free entry rules will take effect on February 12.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Belarus
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Trump denies easing sanctions against Russia
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Kiev court authorizes detention of former President Viktor Yanukovich
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама