FSB head orders to set up border zones in Russian regions neighboring Belarus

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 01, 20:29 UTC+3
Border zones will be set up in the Russian regions of Smolensk, Bryansk and Pskov
© EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV, archive

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian FSB Security Service’s head Aleksandr Bortnikov has issued directives, ordering to set up border zones in the Russian regions of Smolensk, Bryansk and Pskov, neighboring Belarus. The FSB head’s corresponding orders were posted on the portal of legal information on Wednesday.

Russian president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin says Belarus decision to cancel visas for some countries is its 'internal affair'

The directives envisages "location and time for movement of persons and vehicles into the border zone be determined" and warning signs should be installed at entries to the border zone.

The FSB director’s orders are dated 29 December 2016 and on 26 January 2017 they were registered at the Russian Justice Minister.

On January 9, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree that established visa-free procedures of entry into Belarus for a period no longer than five days on entry via the check border point in Minsk Airport. The decree covers 80 countries, including all EU countries, as well as Brazil, Indonesia, the United States and Japan.

