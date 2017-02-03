Back to Main page
Lukashenko accuses Russia of violating border agreement

World
February 03, 12:46 UTC+3
The Belarus president says Russia’s decision to introduce controls on the border with Belarus is another political shot
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

© EPA/NIKOLAI PETROV / POOL

MINSK, February 3. /TASS/. Russia has violated bilateral border agreement, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday at a meeting with representatives of the public and reporters.

"We made agreements on transparent borders in 1995 and later, we were going to establish a Union State. Just imagine: there are some interstate relations, some agreements. And all of a sudden a minister, even be it a powerful one, connected to the FSB and all, with one stroke of a pen puts an end to all the agreements. How can it be?" Lukashenko said.

According to him, Russia’s decision to introduce controls on the border with Belarus is another political shot.

On Tuesday, the Belarusian foreign ministry said that Moscow had not sent prior notice of its decision to establish border controls. "Despite all agreements concerning border protection and border crossing, Russia has taken a decision to restore controls on the Belarusian border without prior notice," head of the press service of the Belarusian foreign ministry Maria Vanshina elaborated.

