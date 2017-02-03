Belarusian leader orders criminal probe against Russian agriculture watchdog head

Belarusian leader refutes reports on plans to leave Eurasian Economic UnionWorld February 03, 13:04
Press Review: US building new ties with Iran and Russia promises gas supplies to HungaryPress Review February 03, 13:00
Lukashenko says Belarus will go to court in oil and gas dispute with RussiaBusiness & Economy February 03, 12:51
Belarusian leader orders criminal probe against Russian agriculture watchdog headWorld February 03, 12:50
Lukashenko accuses Russia of violating border agreementWorld February 03, 12:46
Ruble plunges after Finance Ministry announces volume of currency purchase operationsBusiness & Economy February 03, 12:41
Moscow has no plans to boost blacklists war with Oslo — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 12:31
Russia’s oldest actress Zoya Bulgakova dies at 102Society & Culture February 03, 11:59
Russian diplomat notes split in Syrian opposition forces after Astana talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 11:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said he has instructed the Interior Ministry to initiate criminal proceedings against the head of the Rosselkhoznadzor (Russian agriculture watchdog) Sergey Dankvert for "doing damage to the state".
"We need to study this issue and to launch criminal proceedings against Dankvert for causing damage to the state," the President said at a meeting with representatives of the public and journalists.
Russia’s veterinary and phytosanitary service Rosselkhoznadzor is not concerned about Belarusian President’s request, official spokesperson for Rosselkhoznadzor Yuliya Melano told TASS on Friday.
"Rosselkhoznadzor is not concerned about the actions of Belarusian head, Mr Lukashenko. For our part it should be noted that Rosselkhoznadzor’s restrictions and bans on imports of certain batches of products from Belarus were in accordance with the existing Russian and international legislation," she said.