Belarusian leader orders criminal probe against Russian agriculture watchdog head

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said he has instructed the Interior Ministry to initiate criminal proceedings against the head of the Rosselkhoznadzor (Russian agriculture watchdog) Sergey Dankvert for "doing damage to the state".

"We need to study this issue and to launch criminal proceedings against Dankvert for causing damage to the state," the President said at a meeting with representatives of the public and journalists.

Russia's response

Russia’s veterinary and phytosanitary service Rosselkhoznadzor is not concerned about Belarusian President’s request, official spokesperson for Rosselkhoznadzor Yuliya Melano told TASS on Friday.

"Rosselkhoznadzor is not concerned about the actions of Belarusian head, Mr Lukashenko. For our part it should be noted that Rosselkhoznadzor’s restrictions and bans on imports of certain batches of products from Belarus were in accordance with the existing Russian and international legislation," she said.