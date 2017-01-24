Syria ceasefire monitoring mechanism may be included in separate document — source

ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. A mechanism for Syrian ceasefire monitoring may be included in a separate document for signing by the delegations of Damascus and the opposition, a source close to the Astana talks told TASS on Tuesday.

"The possibility is discussed on including a mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire in a separate document that may be offered to the delegations of the Syrian government and the armed opposition for signing," the source said.

Earlier reports said the countries-guarantors of the December 29 ceasefire deal - Russia, Turkey and Iran - agreed on Tuesday on a mechanism of control over the ceasefire violations. "We are planning to create a trilateral mechanism to make sure the ceasefire be observed and to prevent any provocations," says a draft communique due to be signed by the countries-guarantors after the Astana consultations.

Syria’s armed opposition represented at the talks in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana has been invited to Moscow on January 27, a source in the opposition’s delegation told TASS on Tuesday.

"Both our colleagues representing the political part of the opposition and we have been invited to Moscow on January 27," he said.

Earlier reports said that representatives of the Syrian opposition would be invited to the Russian capital at the end of this month. The meetings are expected to focus on the possibility of forming a single delegation for participation in the Geneva negotiations scheduled by UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, for January 27.