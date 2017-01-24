Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian opposition says no plans to sign Astana meeting communique

World
January 24, 10:34 UTC+3
"The guarantor countries, that is, Russia, Turkey and maybe Iran, will just release a document," an opposition spokesman said
Share
1 pages in this article
Spokesman for the Syrian opposition Yahya Al-Aridi

Spokesman for the Syrian opposition Yahya Al-Aridi

© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

ASTANA, January 24. /TASS/. The Syrian opposition delegation will not sign the Astana meeting communique drawn up by the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, said Yahya al-Aridi, an opposition spokesman.

"There will be no signing," he said. "The guarantor countries, that is, Russia, Turkey and maybe Iran, will just release a document."

Read also

Delegations of Russia, Iran, Turkey holding meeting in Astana — source
Astana talks may continue on Wednesday, Syrian opposition says
Syria peace talks in Astana enter second day
Russia’s chief negotiator: Astana format gives hope for new level in negotiating process
Astana talks draft communique: Russia, Turkey, Iran to fight against IS, al-Nusra together

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
9
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
2
Syrian opposition says no plans to sign Astana meeting communique
3
Printing house in Kiev releases map of Ukraine leaving out Crimea
4
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
5
Pentagon denies sharing information with Russia on Syrian terrorist targets
6
Visa-free travel between Russia and South Africa not yet in force — embassy
7
Russia, China implement military contracts worth $3bln in 2016
TOP STORIES
Реклама