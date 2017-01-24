Kremlin refuses to comment on Astana talks as process is ‘in full swing’

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers that there is no need to comment on the Syria peace talks in Astana until they are over, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Of course, the Kremlin is carefully watching the talks," Peskov said, adding that the meeting is monitored by "all countries and forces" interested in reaching "the trajectory of political settlement of the Syrian conflict."

"We believe it is impossible and wrong to comment on the talks. The negotiations are in full swing," Peskov said, adding that the head of Russia’s delegation Alexander Lavrentyev shares the information that he considers possible at the moment.

The talks on the Syrian crisis began in the Kazakh capital Astana on Monday and involve representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition, and also Russia, Turkey and Iran as the guarantors of the ceasefire deal.