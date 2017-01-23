Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — opposition

ASTANA, January 23. /TASS/. A mechanism of ceasefire observance is in focus of the Astana talks on the Syrian settlement, Yahya al-Aridi, an adviser of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) and a spokesman for the Syrian opposition delegation, said on Monday.

"The sides are expected to work now on a mechanism of ceasefire observance," he said, adding that only the idea of such mechanism is being looked at. In his words, it is too early to speak about any details.

The Syrian opposition believes it has found understanding from Russia at talks in Astana:

"We see that they have achieved their military goals and now want a political settlement."

The spokesman said the opposition expects Russia to work towards the settlement within the framework of decisions coordinated by the international community, including resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council.