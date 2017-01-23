Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — opposition

Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — oppositionWorld January 23, 20:23
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo provinceWorld January 23, 20:06
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic testsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:56
Arctic airport in search for investorsBusiness & Economy January 23, 18:50
Rosneft begins Arctic shelf’s seismological exploration from 2017Business & Economy January 23, 18:38
Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia in 2016Business & Economy January 23, 18:18
Politician says European-style reforms to degrade Ukraine’s economyWorld January 23, 18:16
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jetsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:10
Russian cinema sets box office record chalking up nearly $145 mln in 2016Society & Culture January 23, 17:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, January 23. /TASS/. A mechanism of ceasefire observance is in focus of the Astana talks on the Syrian settlement, Yahya al-Aridi, an adviser of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) and a spokesman for the Syrian opposition delegation, said on Monday.
"The sides are expected to work now on a mechanism of ceasefire observance," he said, adding that only the idea of such mechanism is being looked at. In his words, it is too early to speak about any details.
The Syrian opposition believes it has found understanding from Russia at talks in Astana:
"We see that they have achieved their military goals and now want a political settlement."
The spokesman said the opposition expects Russia to work towards the settlement within the framework of decisions coordinated by the international community, including resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council.