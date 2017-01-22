Back to Main page
Seven parties to participate in Syrian talks

World
January 22, 9:54 UTC+3
The main objective of the inter-Syrian talks in Astana would be confirming of the agreements on ceasefire in Syria of December 29, 2016
ASTANA, January 22. /TASS/. Participation confirmations for the Syria tasks in Astana on January 23-24 have been received from the Syrian government and opposition, from Russia, Iran, Turkey, the US, and the UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"The confirmed participants in the talks are - representatives of the Syrian Arab Republic, representatives of the Syrian opposition, representatives of Russia, Turkey, Iran, the U.S., the UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura," Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said.

The main objective of the inter-Syrian talks in Astana would be confirming of the agreements on ceasefire in Syria of December 29, 2016, sources close to the talks told TASS on Sunday.

"New initiatives are not planned," a source said. "The key task is to confirm the ceasefire agreements. Preliminary work is under way already."

"From the opposition’s side at the talks will be exclusively representatives of armed groups, who can undertake straight obligations to observe truce," the source added.

"Kazakhstan’s capital has been chosen to host the venue as a neutral country for all the parties," Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. "The confirmed participants in the talks are - representatives of the Syrian Arab Republic, representatives of the Syrian opposition, representatives of Russia, Turkey, Iran, the U.S., the UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura."

The ministry said earlier, the talks may be over at 13:00 on January 24, and the final news conference is due an hour later.

