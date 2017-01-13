Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Abbas wants Russia's help in preventing relocation of US embassy in Israel

World
January 13, 16:34 UTC+3
Donald Trump said during his election campaign that if he was elected president, he would take steps to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
1 pages in this article
US Embassy in Tel Aviv

US Embassy in Tel Aviv

© AP Photo/Eitan Hess-Ashkenazi

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has forwarded a letter to Russian leader Vladimir Putin asking Moscow to influence Washington so that the US embassy in Israel is not moved to Jerusalem, Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization, told reporters on Friday.

Read also

Trump urges Israel to stay strong and wait for his inauguration
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
Palestine confirms Abbas ready to meet with Israeli PM in Moscow
US Secretary of State's speech "skewed" against Israel ― Netanyahu

"We have received information on the latest statement of [US President-elect] Donald Trump in which he said that his administration planned to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem," Erekat said.

"In the letter, which I have handed over [to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov] today, we ask Russia to take steps so that the United States do mot move its embassy to Jerusalem." 

Jerusalem’s status is one of the key issues related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel took the eastern part of the city during the 1967 war, the Israeli insist that Jerusalem is their eternal and indivisible capital while the Palestinians want to make it the capital of their state.

Read also
Russia considers status quo on Palestine unacceptable — Putin

Donald Trump said during his election campaign that if he was elected president, he would take steps to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office on January 20.

The Jerusalem Embassy Act initiating the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem was passed by the US Congress in 1995. However, then-President Bill Clinton postponed the implementation of the Act as it could have heightened tensions in the Middle East. George W. Bush pledged to move the US embassy to Jerusalem during his election campaign in 2000 but failed to honor his pledge. The outgoing president Barack Obama has been postponing the implementation of the Act every six months.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy Middle East and North Africa
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
3
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
6
Russia’s Western Military District to get four S-400 missile systems this year
7
Transport Ministry: Resumption of Russia-Egypt air service is 'matter of near future'
TOP STORIES
Реклама