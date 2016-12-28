Trump urges Israel to stay strong and wait for his inauguration

Diplomat says US administration condones its failure at elections by Russian cyberattacksRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 28, 20:31
Donald Trump has displayed his support for Israel and accused President Obama of making inflammatory statements about Israel thus harming the long and fruitful friendship between Israel and the United States.
Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 December 2016
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted in response:
President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-cut support for Israel! @IvankaTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr https://t.co/lURPimG0wS— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) 28 December 2016
The messages came hours before Secretary of State John Kerry delivered his 'Middle East' speech outlining the Obama administration's vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian standoff.
On Friday, the United States, in a break with a long-standing policy, did not use its veto power to prevent the passage of a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements.
Israel looks forward to working with US President-elect Donald Trump to counter any effects of a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an end to settlement activity, a statement from the office of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu obtained by TASS said.
"Israel looks forward to working with President-elect Donald Trump and with all our friends in Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, to negate the harmful effects of this absurd resolution."