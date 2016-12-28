US state secretary’s speech "skewed" against Israel ― Netanyahu

Ukraine’s Rada registers draft law for support to Russian languageWorld December 29, 0:08
TEL AVIV, December 28. /TASS/. Wednesday’s speech of US Secretary of State John Kerry was skewed against Israel, says a statement sent to the TASS office by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Wednesday.
"Like the Security Council resolution (UN Security Council’s Resolution 2234 on Israeli settlements) that Secretary Kerry advanced in the UN, his speech tonight was skewed against Israel," the document reads.
The prime minister’s office said that Kerry "obsessively dealt with settlements" but failed to highlight "the root of the conflict ― Palestinian opposition to a Jewish state in any boundaries."
Earlier in the day, when speaking to journalists in Washington, Kerry said Israel’s policies in support of the settlements "are leading in the opposite direction, towards one state," undermining a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestine conflict.
On December 23, UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2334 on Palestinian-Israeli conflict with an emphasis on settlements. Fourteen UNSC members supported the resolution, and the United States abstained. Israel announced afterwards it would not fulfil the resolution.