Israel will not adhere to UNSC settlements resolution ― prime minister's spokesperson

World
December 24, 1:27 UTC+3 TEL AVIV
"Israel rejects this shameful anti-Israel resolution at the UN and will not abide by its terms," Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson said
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

© EPA/ATEF SAFADI

TEL AVIV, December 24. /TASS/. Israel will not abide by the terms of a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution demanding an end to settlement activity, Israeli Prime Minister's spokesperson Ofir Gendelman said on Saturday.

Israel fears weapons falling into Hezbollah’s hands — diplomat

"Israel's response to the UNSC resolution: Israel rejects this shameful anti-Israel resolution at the UN and will not abide by its terms," Gendelman wrote on Twitter.

Israel looks forward to working with US President-elect Donald Trump to counter any effects of a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an end to settlement activity, a statement from the office of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu obtained by TASS said.

"Israel looks forward to working with President-elect Donald Trump and with all our friends in Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, to negate the harmful effects of this absurd resolution," the statement said.

"At a time when the Security Council does nothing to stop the slaughter of half a million people in Syria, it disgracefully gangs up on the one true democracy in the Middle East, Israel," the statement said.

