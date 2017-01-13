Palestine confirms Abbas ready to meet with Israeli PM in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas confirms readiness to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee Saeb Erekat said on Friday.

"Mahmoud Abbas earlier declared his readiness to take part in these talks in Moscow, and we confirm it today," Erekat said.

Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov confirmed earlier Moscow will host talks of leaders of Israel, Palestine when both sides are ready for this. "We were ready to receive the leaders of Israel and Palestine in Moscow back in September last year, and we are ready now when they can confirm their readiness," Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat stressed that the need for direct talks between Israel and Palestine for achieving peaceful settlement is "long overdue."

Lavrov noted that Russia traditionally has a stance on the Middle East settlement that is based on the decisions of the UN Security Council. "You know this position very well," he added.

He also stressed the importance of restoring the Palestinian unity to promote peace process. "We are ready to provide all the necessary organizational support to the meeting of representatives of Palestinian movements held on the basis of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences," Lavrov said.