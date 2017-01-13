Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Palestine confirms Abbas ready to meet with Israeli PM in Moscow

World
January 13, 11:42 UTC+3
Russia’s top diplomat stresses the need for direct talks between Israel and Palestine for achieving peaceful settlement
1 pages in this article
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

© EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas confirms readiness to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee Saeb Erekat said on Friday.

"Mahmoud Abbas earlier declared his readiness to take part in these talks in Moscow, and we confirm it today," Erekat said.

Read also
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki
Palestinian FM hopes for Russian active role in resolving conflict with Israel

Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov confirmed earlier Moscow will host talks of leaders of Israel, Palestine when both sides are ready for this. "We were ready to receive the leaders of Israel and Palestine in Moscow back in September last year, and we are ready now when they can confirm their readiness," Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat stressed that the need for direct talks between Israel and Palestine for achieving peaceful settlement is "long overdue."

Lavrov noted that Russia traditionally has a stance on the Middle East settlement that is based on the decisions of the UN Security Council. "You know this position very well," he added.

He also stressed the importance of restoring the Palestinian unity to promote peace process. "We are ready to provide all the necessary organizational support to the meeting of representatives of Palestinian movements held on the basis of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences," Lavrov said.

Read also

Russian top diplomat to meet with representatives of leading Palestinian organizations
Palestinians ready to meet with Israeli leadership in Moscow at any time — ambassador
Abbas says Israel suggested postponing meeting with Palestinians in Moscow
Russia considers status quo on Palestine unacceptable — Putin

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Gaza Strip Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
3
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
Expert says Russia, Iran to develop roadmap for military and technical cooperation
6
Air defense Pantsir-S1 systems enter combat duty in western Siberia
7
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murders
TOP STORIES
Реклама