Palestinians ready to meet with Israeli leadership in Moscow at any time — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Palestinian leadership is ready to hold a meeting with Israel's leadership in Moscow at any time, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"We are ready to hold a direct meeting with Israelis at any time," Nofal said. "Let's put it like this. If the Israeli side agrees for a meeting tomorrow, the Palestinian delegation will arrive in Moscow on the next day. No date of a possible meeting has been confirmed yet, there is only agreement from our side. Moscow should be the place for holding a Palestinian-Israeli meeting. This is our position, and the Russian capital is the best place for holding such a meeting," he added.

The Palestinian diplomat noted that "the Israeli side is trying to avoid a meeting." "When we agree to hold it, they refuse under different pretexts," he said.

On December 23, UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2334 on Palestinian-Israeli settlement with an emphasis on settlements. Fourteen UNSC members supported the resolution, and the United States abstained.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on December 24 that the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with a two-state solution in the future is possible only through direct talks between Palestinians and Israelis without any preconditions.