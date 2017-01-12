Back to Main page
Russian top diplomat to meet with representatives of leading Palestinian organizations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 12, 20:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The intra-Palestinian dialogue will be held in Moscow on January 15-17
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with representatives of the leading Palestinian organizations on January 16 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On January 16, the Russian top diplomat will receive representatives of the leading Palestinian organizations who are expected to visit Moscow in order to take part in an informal intra-Palestinian meeting on restoring national unity," the spokeswoman said. "We plan to reiterate our principal approaches towards overcoming Palestinian divisions."

The intra-Palestinian dialogue, brokered by the Institute of Oriental Studies of Russia’s Academy of Sciences with the assistance of the Islamic Culture and Education Support Fund, will be held in Moscow on January 15-17. Senior officials of Fatah, Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Palestinian National Initiative party and other Palestinian political forces will participate in the meeting.

