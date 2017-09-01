Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Police and security personnel to be deployed in Russian schools on Knowledge Day

Society & Culture
September 01, 8:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Schools and surrounding territories have been examined by police officers ahead of the celebrations

Share
1 pages in this article
© Pavel Smertin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. More than 213,000 police and security personnel will be deployed in Russian schools to maintain security during the nationwide Knowledge Day events.

Gallery
16 photo
© AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Children on their way to school all over the world

Police, members of the Russian Guard and employees of private security companies will ensure the safety of children and their parents on Knowledge Day. The holiday, which marks the beginning of the new school year on September 1, will be held in 893 Russian cities.

The Russian Interior Ministry’s press service said schools and surrounding territories have been examined by police officers ahead of the celebrations.

This year, the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deploy than 53,000 of its personnel to ensure fire safety in Russian schools.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
15
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilities
2
Russia simplifies citizenship procedure for Ukrainians
3
Russia ready to counter ‘excessive domination’ of certain reserve currencies — Putin
4
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin
5
Japan expects China and Russia will realize need to tighten sanctions on North Korea
6
Fire contained on board large submarine chaser Kerch in Russia’s Sevastopol
7
German top diplomat says North Korean crisis may result in more victims than WWII
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама