Police and security personnel to be deployed in Russian schools on Knowledge Day

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. More than 213,000 police and security personnel will be deployed in Russian schools to maintain security during the nationwide Knowledge Day events.
Police, members of the Russian Guard and employees of private security companies will ensure the safety of children and their parents on Knowledge Day. The holiday, which marks the beginning of the new school year on September 1, will be held in 893 Russian cities.
The Russian Interior Ministry’s press service said schools and surrounding territories have been examined by police officers ahead of the celebrations.
This year, the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deploy than 53,000 of its personnel to ensure fire safety in Russian schools.