Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival

Society & Culture
August 31, 15:39 UTC+3

The festival runs from August 30 to September 9

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_962958.stepNow *12 +1}} - 11 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_962958.sliderLength-1}}
Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso at the premiere of the film "Downsizing" which opened the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival
Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso at the premiere of the film "Downsizing" which opened the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival
Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso at the premiere of the film "Downsizing" which opened the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival
© AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
Jury President, actress Annette Bening
Jury President, actress Annette Bening
Jury President, actress Annette Bening
© AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
US actress Kristen Wiig
US actress Kristen Wiig
US actress Kristen Wiig
© AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
Guests at the opening ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival
Guests at the opening ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival
Guests at the opening ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival
© EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI
Model Izabel Goulart
Model Izabel Goulart
Model Izabel Goulart
© AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
Model Renata Kuerten
Model Renata Kuerten
Model Renata Kuerten
© AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
Director Alexander Payne
Director Alexander Payne
Director Alexander Payne
© Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
Model Bianca Balti
Model Bianca Balti
Model Bianca Balti
© EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI
Italian actor Alessandro Borghi
Italian actor Alessandro Borghi
Italian actor Alessandro Borghi
© EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
Italian actress Francesca Cavallin
Italian actress Francesca Cavallin
Italian actress Francesca Cavallin
© Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana
© Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
Editors choice
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians August 31, 15:12
For the first time in Russia’s modern history, girls will be admitted to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots this year. Photo: A girl who applied for admission to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots named after Anatoly Serov, stands next to a monument to the MiG-21f-13 aircraft
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants August 29, 16:55
Martin Luther King was one of the twentieth century’s best-known advocates for nonviolent social change. He got the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for promoting legislation to protect the rights of African-Americans
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists August 28, 16:17
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the 2017 Tavrida National Youth Educational Forum in Crimea, Russia, August 20
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth August 25, 17:02
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria August 24, 18:10
A woman sits inside an armored reconnaissance assault vehicle at the Army-2017 forum
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum August 23, 18:20
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_962958'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_962958'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso at the premiere of the film "Downsizing" which opened the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival
© AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
Jury President, actress Annette Bening
© AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
US actress Kristen Wiig
© AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
Guests at the opening ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival
© EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI
Model Izabel Goulart
© AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
Model Renata Kuerten
© AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
Director Alexander Payne
© Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
Model Bianca Balti
© EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI
Italian actor Alessandro Borghi
© EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
Italian actress Francesca Cavallin
© Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana
© Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

74th edition of the Venice Film Festival opened on August 30 in Italy. Actress Annette Bening was named as the jury president, the first female president since Catherine Deneuve in 2006. Downsizing, directed by Alexander Payne, was selected to open the event. See the best looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival red carpet.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
15
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin
2
Kremlin spokesman pokes fun at rumors of Putin’s new 'favorite' official
3
Russian security service detains Central Asians plotting terror attacks on September 1
4
Russia proposes joint work with China on engine for wide-body aircraft
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
6
Envoy cautions Latvia against any hysterics over upcoming West-2017 drills
7
China, Russia to take new steps to fight protectionism at BRICS summit— expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама