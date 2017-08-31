The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival

Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso at the premiere of the film "Downsizing" which opened the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival © AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso at the premiere of the film "Downsizing" which opened the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival © AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

74th edition of the Venice Film Festival opened on August 30 in Italy. Actress Annette Bening was named as the jury president, the first female president since Catherine Deneuve in 2006. Downsizing, directed by Alexander Payne, was selected to open the event. See the best looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival red carpet.