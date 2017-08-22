Back to Main page
Firefighters protect over 500 houses from Rostov-on-Don fire

Society & Culture
August 22, 9:35 UTC+3

It became possible thanks to the timely involvement of forces, effective use of an air group and actions by the fire fighting and rescue units

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The fire fighting and rescue units have been able to protect from fire more than 500 residential buildings in the historical center of Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don where more than 2,000 reside, Head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate in the Rostov region Valery Sinkov told TASS on Tuesday.

On Monday, a massive fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don’s historical center. Private houses on an area of 10,000 square meters were affected by blazes. At 18:53 Moscow Time it was announced that the fire had been localized. The fire destroyed about 120 buildings, of these nearly 100 were residential facilities.

A state of emergency has been declared in the Rostov-on-Don region. About 600 people have been evacuated from the nearby houses. A criminal case has been opened under the section of the Russian Criminal Code titled "Deliberate destruction or damage to someone else’s property," which provides for up to five years in jail.

Реклама