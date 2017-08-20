Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says he cares little about his style but tries to look elegant

Society & Culture
August 20, 23:41 UTC+3 BAKALSKAYA KOSA

Russian President added that he typically put on "what is hanging in the wardrobe"

Share
1 pages in this article

BAKALSKAYA KOSA /Crimea/, August 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has confessed of caring little about his style of clothing, saying only he tries to look elegant.

"My style is very simple - it is business style," he said on Sunday at a meeting with participants in the Tavrida educational youth forum when asked how his style of clothing changes "in the process of personal development."

"I rarely happen to be anywhere else but in my office. Well, I may come here, to Tavrida. I think all people doing a job like mine dress alike. In private life, I try to dress conveniently, but, naturally, I would like to look elegant," he noted, adding he typically puts on "what is hanging in the wardrobe."

"Of course, I try to look appropriately. As a matter of fact, I care little about that but I admit that it is very important. And as for women’s clothes, obviously, it is an art," Putin said.

He said that some time ago he did not take such things seriously. "And now I think that the dressing is a kind of art, a very important one for a human being as it creates an environment we live in," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
10
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017
15
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin visits international jazz festival in Crimea’s Koktebel
2
El Pais: all four suspects in Barcelona terror attack shot dead
3
Japan successfully tests technology to generate electricity from ocean power
4
Russian emergencies ministry plane returns from firefighting mission in Armenia
5
Russian truck maker Kamaz boosts production by 21.3%
6
Russian manufacturer creates first full-size model of future strategic bomber — source
7
More than 400 planes and helicopters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама