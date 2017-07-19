Back to Main page
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world

Sport
July 19, 15:10 UTC+3

Sports Illustrated, one of the leading sports magazines in the world, released its second annual Fashionable 50 list

Basketball player for the Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook was crowned Fashion King for 2017. Photo: Martha Hunt, Russell Westbrook, Emily Ratajkowski and Nina Agdal at the DKNY fashion show, 2016, in New York
Basketball player for the Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook was crowned Fashion King for 2017. Photo: Martha Hunt, Russell Westbrook, Emily Ratajkowski and Nina Agdal at the DKNY fashion show, 2016, in New York
Basketball player for the Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook was crowned Fashion King for 2017. Photo: Martha Hunt, Russell Westbrook, Emily Ratajkowski and Nina Agdal at the DKNY fashion show, 2016, in New York
© Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
American football player for the Chicago Bears Victor Cruz took second place
American football player for the Chicago Bears Victor Cruz took second place
American football player for the Chicago Bears Victor Cruz took second place
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Tennis player Serena Williams was ranked third
Tennis player Serena Williams was ranked third
Tennis player Serena Williams was ranked third
© Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Tennis player Roger Federer
Tennis player Roger Federer
Tennis player Roger Federer
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Basketball player and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James
Basketball player and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James
Basketball player and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James
© AP Photo/Ben Margot
Ice hockey goaltender for the New York Rangers Henrik Lundqvist
Ice hockey goaltender for the New York Rangers Henrik Lundqvist
Ice hockey goaltender for the New York Rangers Henrik Lundqvist
© Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP
American basketball player for the Chicago Bulls Dwyane Wade
American basketball player for the Chicago Bulls Dwyane Wade
American basketball player for the Chicago Bulls Dwyane Wade
© Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
American basketball player for the Golden State Warriors Andre Iguodala
American basketball player for the Golden State Warriors Andre Iguodala
American basketball player for the Golden State Warriors Andre Iguodala
© AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova
Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova
Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova
© Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Sports Illustrated, one of the leading sports magazines in the world, released its second annual Fashionable 50 list. Basketball player Russell Westbrook was crowned Fashion King for 2017. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova joined him in the top ten list. Take a look at the top ten most stylish athletes in this gallery by TASS. 

