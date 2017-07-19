Top 10 fashion icons of sports world

Basketball player for the Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook was crowned Fashion King for 2017. Photo: Martha Hunt, Russell Westbrook, Emily Ratajkowski and Nina Agdal at the DKNY fashion show, 2016, in New York © Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Sports Illustrated, one of the leading sports magazines in the world, released its second annual Fashionable 50 list. Basketball player Russell Westbrook was crowned Fashion King for 2017. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova joined him in the top ten list. Take a look at the top ten most stylish athletes in this gallery by TASS.