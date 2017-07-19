Top 10 fashion icons of sports world

First launch of Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket scheduled for 2028Science & Space July 19, 19:39
Russia's Alrosa mined two large diamonds in YakutiaSociety & Culture July 19, 19:22
Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic developmentBusiness & Economy July 19, 18:59
Russia toughens law for inciting children to suicideRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 19, 18:46
First flight of Il-112V rescheduled for 2018Military & Defense July 19, 18:43
Russian defense contractor to supply 12 fifth-generation fighters in pre-production batchMilitary & Defense July 19, 18:27
Russia to complete R&D work on 5th-generation fighter jet in 2019Military & Defense July 19, 18:19
Russia’s new Soyuz-5 rocket fit for tight competition on global space launch marketMilitary & Defense July 19, 17:58
Lavrov slams EU’s ‘absurd’ bid to tie better dialogue with Russia to fulfilling Minsk dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 19, 17:39
Sports Illustrated, one of the leading sports magazines in the world, released its second annual Fashionable 50 list. Basketball player Russell Westbrook was crowned Fashion King for 2017. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova joined him in the top ten list. Take a look at the top ten most stylish athletes in this gallery by TASS.