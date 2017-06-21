Back to Main page
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race

World
June 21, 17:35 UTC+3

Royal Ascot is a five-day annual event that happens during the month of June

Actresses Anna Gilthorpe, Khiley Williams, Meg Gallagher, Katy Heavens and Lisa Millar seen on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race 2017
© AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Britain's Prince Charle and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
© AP Photo/Alastair Grant
A racegoer arrives on the opening day of Royal Ascot near London, Britain
© EPA/TIM IRELAND
A visitor at the Royal Ascot horse race
© AP Photo/Alastair Grant
A racegoer poses for photographers on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race
© AP Photo/Tim Ireland
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Edward seen in an open carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race
© AP Photo/Alastair Grant
A racegoer poses for pictures
© EPA/TIM IRELAND
Racegoers use fans to cool off in the heat at the Royal Ascot horse race
© AP Photo/Tim Ireland
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race
© AP Photo/Tim Ireland
A racegoer seen on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race
© AP Photo/Tim Ireland
A racegoer in an ornate hat at the Royal Ascot horse race
© AP Photo/Alastair Grant
+
Royal Ascot horse race runs through 24 June in Ascot, Britain. Ascot racecourse was founded by Queen Anne back in 1711. It is regarded as one of Britain’s most prestigious race meeting which attracts the world’s best horses from around the world. But Royal Ascot is not only about the horse racing, but more about the ladies and their extravagant hats.

TOP STORIES
