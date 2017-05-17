Cannes Film Festival fashion trends through the years

Ingrid Bergman is snapped from all sides by a crowd of photographers at Cannes, 1956 © AP Photo

Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi May 10, 17:31

International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal" May 16, 14:09

Ingrid Bergman is snapped from all sides by a crowd of photographers at Cannes, 1956 © AP Photo

The Cannes Film Festival, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, kicks off on today. It was founded in 1946 and is held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres.