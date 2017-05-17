Back to Main page
Cannes Film Festival fashion trends through the years

Society & Culture
May 17, 17:25 UTC+3

This event is one of the most prestigious film gatherings in the world

Italian actress Sophia Loren and American actor Van Johnson at the 8th International Film Festival at Cannes, 1955
Ingrid Bergman is snapped from all sides by a crowd of photographers at Cannes, 1956
American producer Mike Todd and actress Elizabeth Taylor at the Festival Palace in Cannes, 1957
Artist Pablo Picasso and his model, Jacqueline Roque, arrive at the Cannes Film Festival, 1960
American actress Natalie Wood at the Cannes Film Festival,1962
Glenda Jackson and Dirk Bogarde at the 36th Film Festival in Cannes, 1983
Madonna and director Alek Keshishian at the 44th Cannes Film Festival, 1991
Sharon Stone at the 48th International Cannes Film Festival, 1995
Singer Bjork at the 53rd International Film Festival in Cannes, 2000
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 57th Film Festival in Cannes, 2004
French actress Sophie Marceau and Italian actress Monica Bellucci at the 62nd International film festival in Cannes, 2009
Actresses Aishwarya Rai and Eva Longoria at the 63rd international film festival, in Cannes, 2010
Actress Penelope Cruz at the 64th international film festival, in Cannes, 2011
British fashion model Cara Delevingne at the 66th annual Cannes Film Festival, 2013
Actress Blake Lively at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, 2014
Lupita Nyong'o at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, 2015
Model Bella Hadid at the 69th Cannes Film Festival, 2016
Charlize Theron at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 2016
The Cannes Film Festival, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, kicks off on today. It was founded in 1946 and is held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres.

