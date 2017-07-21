Putin says life, love and freedom are his core values

SOCHI, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday his core values are life, love and freedom.

"The first and foremost [value] is life itself. This is the biggest value. Then, love and freedom," he said answering children’s questions at the Sirius Educational Center for Gifted Children.

"Much can be said about each of these values, and much has been said. We can speak a lot about life, which is so precious - either it is a biological condition or an intellectual state. We can reflect on love - relations between man and woman, love for one’s parents, or for your country. We can deliberate about freedom - how far it can reach," the president said, adding that one’s freedom ends where infringement on other people’s freedom begins.