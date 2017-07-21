Back to Main page
Putin says he lives normal life, despite his busy schedule

Society & Culture
July 21, 17:52 UTC+3 SOCHI

However, "there is certain degree of stress - moral, psychological, physical," the president admitted

SOCHI, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he lives a normal life and manages to find time for leisure in his busy schedule.

"I think I am an ordinary man. But, naturally, my job cannot be called ordinary, due to certain specifics. But, nevertheless, I live a normal life," he told the program Serious Talk With Vladimir Putin.

However, "there is certain degree of stress - moral, psychological, physical," he admitted.

Putin says life, love and freedom are his core values

"I arrange my working schedule in a way that allows time for some creative development, to listen to music, to do sports, to interact with friends. I set aside some time for that," he said, adding he had developed this pattern long before he became president. "Little has changed for me but for certain specifics associated with president’s job," he noted.

When asked by a schoolboy at the Sirius Educational Center for Gifted Children what he would do on a day free from presidency, Putin said, "Nothing special."

"Generally, I think I am living a normal life, with certain specifics, but, to my mind, every job has its specifics," the president said. "To be a first-class musician or a first-class ballet dance takes had work, from early morning till late at night. Sometimes, I look at my friends, world-class musicians - they work 12-15 hours a day! Till blood blisters on their fingers, playing the strings! This is what dedication is about."

Persons
Vladimir Putin
