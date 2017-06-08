Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow freak storm causes over $400,000 in damage

Society & Culture
June 08, 10:34 UTC+3

The hurricane ripped through Moscow and the Moscow Region on May 29, claiming 16 lives and injuring some 200 people

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Saiganov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Rosgosstrakh, one Russia’s largest insurance companies, estimates that the May 29 hurricane in the Moscow Region caused more than 25 million rubles ($439,000) worth of damage.

"The overall damage has been preliminarily assessed at more than 25 million rubles," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Read also

Kremlin offers condolences to Moscow storm victims

Moscow utility crews clean up freak storm’s aftermath

At least 137 people injured in Moscow storm — source

Severe thunderstorm kills 15 in Moscow — Investigative Committee

The damage to the houses and property of its clients is estimated at 19 million rubles ($333,000). The owners of damaged cars will get some 6 million rubles ($105,300) in compensation.

The insurance company’s regional center has already received around 450 requests for compensation from clients.

The hurricane ripped through Moscow and the Moscow Region on May 29, claiming 16 lives and injuring some 200 people. The gusts of wind that swept through the capital reached 31 meters per second and were accompanied by heavy downpours and hail. The strong wind uprooted trees, ripped off roofs and blew away metal sheets.

The storm caused a blackout in the Moscow Region, leaving more than 28,000 citizens without power. Efforts to restore electricity dragged on for four days and the cleanup to remove trees took five days.

Gallery
9 photo
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Priciest paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions
10
Ten spectacular Russian natural landscapes that will amaze you
15
This week in photos: Cannes awards, Moscow storm and supermodel's charity marathon
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
2
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
3
Moscow plans tit-for-tat move if US fails to restore diplomatic immunity of compounds
4
Antimissile 'umbrella' to be created over Russia’s enitre territory
5
Missile shield will not protect entire US territory — Putin
6
Russian paintings in London sold for $30 mln
7
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
TOP STORIES
Реклама