Moscow freak storm causes over $400,000 in damage

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Rosgosstrakh, one Russia’s largest insurance companies, estimates that the May 29 hurricane in the Moscow Region caused more than 25 million rubles ($439,000) worth of damage.

"The overall damage has been preliminarily assessed at more than 25 million rubles," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The damage to the houses and property of its clients is estimated at 19 million rubles ($333,000). The owners of damaged cars will get some 6 million rubles ($105,300) in compensation.

The insurance company’s regional center has already received around 450 requests for compensation from clients.

The hurricane ripped through Moscow and the Moscow Region on May 29, claiming 16 lives and injuring some 200 people. The gusts of wind that swept through the capital reached 31 meters per second and were accompanied by heavy downpours and hail. The strong wind uprooted trees, ripped off roofs and blew away metal sheets.

The storm caused a blackout in the Moscow Region, leaving more than 28,000 citizens without power. Efforts to restore electricity dragged on for four days and the cleanup to remove trees took five days.

