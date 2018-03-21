Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin mum on rumors that Trump’s advisers urged him not to congratulate Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 21, 14:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman said that the conversation between Putin and Trump was constructive and business-like

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Tuesday’s telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump was professional and productive. Regarding a question on whether the US leader had received advice against congratulating his Russian counterpart on his election victory, the Kremlin prefers to refrain from commenting.

Read also

Trump congratulates Putin on winning presidential election

"President Putin received congratulations from Trump on [his] election victory. The conversation was constructive and businesslike," Peskov said, when asked about media rumors that Trump’s advisers recommend the US president not congratulate his Russian counterpart.

"We are in no position to make any comments on any internal affairs in the White House and we do not wish to do so. We have plenty of our own matters to handle," Peskov stressed.

Earlier the Kremlin’s press service said that the March 20 telephone conversation between the Russian and US leaders was constructive and businesslike and geared towards overcoming the problems that had racked up in Russia-US ties.

Read also

Putin, Trump agree arms race would be undesirable

Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
London deliberately seeks to undermine relations with Moscow — Lavrov
2
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
3
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
4
Putin instructs his administration to consider Sobchak’s list of prisoners
5
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
6
Press review: Moscow’s fee cut imperils PACE and Gaddafi’s heirs call for Sarkozy’s trial
7
Russia’s submarine fleet capable of countering any threats, naval experts say
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама