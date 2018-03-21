Kremlin mum on rumors that Trump’s advisers urged him not to congratulate Putin

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Tuesday’s telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump was professional and productive. Regarding a question on whether the US leader had received advice against congratulating his Russian counterpart on his election victory, the Kremlin prefers to refrain from commenting.

"President Putin received congratulations from Trump on [his] election victory. The conversation was constructive and businesslike," Peskov said, when asked about media rumors that Trump’s advisers recommend the US president not congratulate his Russian counterpart.

"We are in no position to make any comments on any internal affairs in the White House and we do not wish to do so. We have plenty of our own matters to handle," Peskov stressed.

Earlier the Kremlin’s press service said that the March 20 telephone conversation between the Russian and US leaders was constructive and businesslike and geared towards overcoming the problems that had racked up in Russia-US ties.