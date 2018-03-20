Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 20, 12:43 UTC+3

The US administration earlier said Washington did not find the results of the presidential election in Russia unexpected

© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The absence of a message of congratulations from US President Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin upon his election victory is not an unfriendly step, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media, adding it would make sense "to sleep on it."

"This should not be regarded as an unfriendly step. Putin remains open to normalization of relations with US partners there where it is of interest and crucial. The president is receiving many congratulations from foreign leaders. Some may be unable to make a phone call due to a tight schedule, and others, for a different reason. It’ll be wrong to exaggerate anything. Lastly, there is a good old saying: ‘Sleep on it’," Peskov said.

"Putin is receiving more congratulations from his foreign counterparts on Tuesday," he went on to say.

"Some telephone conversations are underway at the moment. We’ll brief you on them," Peskov said, adding that phone calls would continue in the afternoon after Putin’s meeting with parathletes.

The US administration earlier said Washington did not find the results of the presidential election in Russia unexpected.

"We’re not surprised by the outcome," White House deputy spokesman Hogan Gidley told the media on Monday. Currently there are no plans for a telephone conversation between Trump and Putin, he said.

Topics
Foreign policy Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
